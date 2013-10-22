版本:
Celestica's profit rises 31 percent

Oct 22 Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter profit as revenue from its communications and storage business improved.

Net income rose to $57.4 million, or 31 cents per share, In the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $43.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 pct to $1.49 billion.
