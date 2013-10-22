Celestica's profit rises 31 percent

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter profit as revenue from its communications and storage business improved.
Net income rose to $57.4 million, or 31 cents per share, In the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $43.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 pct to $1.49 billion.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million