Celestica's quarterly profit falls on weak demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Oct 23 Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc's reported a 13 percent lower third-quarter profit on weaker demand across all its segments.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $43.7 million, or 21 cents a share, from $50.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $1.58 billion.
Toronto-based Celestica makes smartphones, servers and some other products for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM Corp and Cisco Systems Inc.
Celestica said in June that it would stop making products for Research In Motion Ltd, its biggest customer at that time, by the end of 2012.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Apple Inc will in the coming months start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks