REFILE-Celestica profit plunges as Blackberry exits

April 23 Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a 76 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hit by the loss of contracts from its once-biggest customer, Blackberry .

The company's net income fell to $10.5 million, or 6 cents per share, from $43.2 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $1.37 billion.

Toronto-based Celestica, which makes servers and other products for manufacturers such as IBM and Cisco Systems Inc, said in June it would stop making products for Blackberry as the Canada-based smartphone maker made changes in its supply chain to lower costs.

Blackberry, previously Research in Motion, contributed 19 percent, or $321.3 million, to Celestica's first-quarter revenue last year.
