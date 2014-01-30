REFILE-UPDATE 1-Contract manufacturer Celestica's profit narrowly beats

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc's quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts' average estimate due to a slight improvement in margins and a tax benefit.
Celestica, which has put the loss of contracts from struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd behind, said net income rose three-fold to $22.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.
In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported net income of $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share, hurt by a $17.7 million charge related to an acquisition.
The company earned 24 cents on an adjusted basis, which included a 2 cent tax gain.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.44 billion, mainly due to a drop in sales of servers.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with Plexus Corp and Benchmark Electronics, said operating margins improved to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent.
Revenue from Celestica's communications business rose 6 percent.
The Toronto-based company makes servers and other technology products for companies such as IBM and Cisco Systems Inc .
Celestica's shares closed up 1 percent at C$11.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The company's U.S.-listed shares also closed 1 percent higher at $10.05. They have lost nearly 12 percent of their value in the past three months.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.