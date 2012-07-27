Celestica profit falls; to buy company for $70 mln

July 27 Celestica Inc, a contract
electronics manufacturer that supplies to Research In Motion Ltd
, reported a 48 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit as services to the BlackBerry maker wind down.
Celestica also said it will buy D&H Manufacturing Co, which
makes components for the semiconductor industry, for $70 million
to diversify its revenue base.
Second-quarter net profit fell to $23.6 million, or 11 cents
per share, from $45.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $1.74 billion.
Celestica, which makes smartphones, servers and some other
products for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM and Cisco,
said in June it will stop making products for its top customer,
RIM, by the end of the year.