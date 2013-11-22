BRIEF-Celgene gets positive CHMP opinion for abraxane

BRIEF-Discovery Air qtrly loss per share C$0.15
* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017
Nov 22 Celgene Corp : * Receives positive CHMP opinion for abraxane in combination with gemcitabine as treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer * Says European Commission, which generally follows recommendation of the chmp, is expected to make final decision within two to three months * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group