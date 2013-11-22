版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene gets positive CHMP opinion for abraxane

Nov 22 Celgene Corp : * Receives positive CHMP opinion for abraxane in combination with gemcitabine as treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer * Says European Commission, which generally follows recommendation of the chmp, is expected to make final decision within two to three months * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐