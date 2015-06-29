UPDATE 2-Celgene to invest $1 bln in Juno to partner in cancer therapies

(New throughout, adds company comments from conference call,
updates shares)
By Rosmi Shaji and Bill Berkrot
June 29 Celgene Corp on Monday launched a
10-year partnership with Juno Therapeutics, announcing a $1
billion investment aimed at bringing to market Juno technologies
that harness the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune
diseases.
The biotech companies, in a conference call to discuss the
multi-faceted deal, said they anticipate potential product
approvals in 2020.
The huge vote of confidence propelled Juno's shares more
than 40 percent higher to $65.75 in heavy extended trading.
Celgene will pay Juno about $150 million upfront
and buy about 9.1 million newly issued Juno shares at $93 each,
double Juno's closing price on Monday. Juno had
about 90.4 million shares outstanding as of May 4, according to
a regulatory filing.
At the heart of the deal are new treatments that use
Chimeric Antigen Receptor Technology (CAR-T) and T Cell Receptor
(TCR) technologies, red-hot areas of immunotherapy that have
driven up the share prices of several small companies, such as
Juno, Kite Pharma Inc and Bluebird Bio Inc.
"Juno has the best-in-class CAR-T and T cell receptors,"
Celgene Chief Executive Bob Hugin said.
Celgene, which said it does not expect deal costs to affect
near-term profit and loss, will have the option to buy up to 30
percent of Juno's common stock between the ninth and 10th year
of the collaboration, provided it exercises an option to raise
its stake to 19.9 percent between years four and five.
"Celgene is making a big commitment to CAR-T as we think
this will be an important hematological platform," RBC Capital
Partners analyst Michael Yee wrote in a note.
Each company will also have options to partner on certain
drugs in the other's pipeline, with the upfront costs dependent
upon how far along those assets are in development.
The harnessing of T cells and other components of the immune
system to attack tumors can have dramatic, long-lasting effects
on advanced cancers, potentially transforming the $100 billion
global oncology drug market.
T-cell receptors (TCRs) are a class of compounds that make
it easier for the immune cells to identify and destroy cancer
cells. CAR-T cells actually take the immune cells and modify
them into more potent cancer killers.
Kite and Bluebird said this month that they would partner to
develop and market a new class of T-cell therapies for
HPV-associated cancers.
Kite shares rose more than 8 percent in extended trading
after the Juno deal was announced.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Don Sebastian)