UPDATE 1-Celgene's psoriasis drug gets approval for new indication

(adds background)
(Adds details)
Sept 23 Celgene Corp said the U.S. Food
and Drugs Administration has approved the expanded use of its
drug Otezla for treating patients with moderate to severe plaque
psoriasis.
The drug, known chemically as apremilast, is already
approved for treating psoriatic arthritis, a type of arthritis
associated with the skin disease.
The drug is also being studied as a potential treatment for
a type of spondylitis.
Celgene forecast in March annual Otezla sales of $1.5
billion to $2 billion by 2017.
Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin
resulting from an uncontrolled immune response.
Shares of Celgene closed at $93.12 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)