版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 24日 星期三 05:20 BJT

UPDATE 1-Celgene's psoriasis drug gets approval for new indication

(adds background) (Adds details)

Sept 23 Celgene Corp said the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has approved the expanded use of its drug Otezla for treating patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The drug, known chemically as apremilast, is already approved for treating psoriatic arthritis, a type of arthritis associated with the skin disease.

The drug is also being studied as a potential treatment for a type of spondylitis.

Celgene forecast in March annual Otezla sales of $1.5 billion to $2 billion by 2017.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin resulting from an uncontrolled immune response.

Shares of Celgene closed at $93.12 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐