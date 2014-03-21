UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA approves Celgene drug for psoriatic arthritis

(Adds treatment price, details on how drug works, updates share
price)
By Bill Berkrot
March 21 U.S. health regulators approved on
Friday a Celgene Corp drug to treat psoriatic
arthritis, a type of arthritis associated with the skin disease
psoriasis that causes joint pain, stiffness and swelling.
The drug, a pill known chemically as apremilast, will be
sold under the brand name Otezla. It is also being studied by
the U.S. biotechnology company as a treatment for psoriasis and
ankylosing spondylitis.
Celgene projects Otezla sales of $1.5 billion to $2 billion
a year by 2017.
"We're cautious about achievability of management's guidance
for this product," Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges
said.
"It's a highly competitive category and there are a lot of
drugs with greater efficacy," added Porges, who forecasts annual
sales will reach $800 million by 2019.
Celgene has set a wholesale price of about $22,500 for a
year of treatment. It expects to begin selling the medicine this
month.
Both Porges and ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said the
price was higher than they had expected even though it
represents about a 25 percent discount to current biologic
market leaders.
Otezla works by blocking an enzyme called PDE4, or
phosphodiesterase 4, associated with inflammation. It offers the
convenience of being a pill, while the current leading
treatments are injected drugs.
"Relief of pain and inflammation and improving physical
function are important treatment goals for patients with active
psoriatic arthritis," Curtis Rosebraugh, director of the Food
and Drug Administration Office of Drug Evaluation II, said in a
statement.
"Otezla provides a new treatment option for patients
suffering from this disease," he added.
The FDA is expected to make a decision by September on
Otezla for psoriasis, a much larger market than psoriatic
arthritis.
"We think that the psoriatic arthritis market will be a
solid fit for Otezla given the dissatisfaction with current
drugs," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mara Goldstein said in a
research note. "We think the drug has a good chance of
widespread use."
Current treatments for the condition include corticosteroids
and a class of injected biotech medicines known as tumor
necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, such as AbbVie Inc's
Humira and Enbrel from Amgen Inc. The TNF blockers are
highly effective but have more potentially serious side effects.
As a condition of approval, the FDA is requiring a registry
of pregnant women who use the drug so it can assess the risks to
them related to Otezla exposure, the agency said.
It also said Otezla patients should be monitored for
potentially significant weight loss. If unexplained or
clinically significant weight loss occurs, the weight loss
should be evaluated and discontinuation of treatment should be
considered, the FDA said.
In clinical trials, the Celgene drug was also associated
with an increase in reports of depression by a small percentage
of patients.
Celgene shares, which had been off as much as 4.6 percent
amid a wider biotech selloff on Friday, recovered somewhat and
closed down $5.61, or 3.7 percent, at $144.40 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown, Marguerita
Choy and Peter Galloway)