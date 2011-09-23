UPDATE 3-Celgene's Revlimid wins positive opinion in Europe

* Revlimid is Celgene's primary growth driver

By Toni Clarke and Paul Sandle

Sept 23 European regulators ruled on Friday that the benefits of Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) blood cancer drug Revlimid outweigh the risks, a finding that could help clear the way for it to be approved for wider use.

The positive ruling was expected. On Tuesday Celgene's shares rose to a 12-month high of $65.86. They slipped 0.3 percent on Friday in early trading on Nasdaq.

European regulators initiated a safety review, known as Article 20, following concerns the drug might increase the risk of new cancers, or second primary malignancies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefit-risk balance for Revlimid remained positive within its approved patient population. It is approved in the U.S. and Europe in combination with dexamethasone in patients who have failed at least one prior therapy.

Celgene is seeking approval to market the drug in Europe in newly diagnosed patients and as a maintenance therapy.

The EMA concluded that newly diagnosed patients taking Revlimid showed a fourfold increase in the number of new cancers, including solid tumors and cancers of the blood and immune system and recommended this information be included in the drug's prescribing information.

"Although the studies were carried out in patients for whom Revlimid is not currently indicated, the Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was concerned that the results could also be relevant for the approved patient population," the EMA said in a statement.

The agency noted an increased risk of new cancers in the current approved population but concluded that the benefits of Revlimid, particularly improved survival, continue to outweigh the risks.

FOCUS ON NEW PATIENT APPROVALS

Revlimid is the main driver of Celgene's growth. The company expects 2011 sales of the drug to rise about 30 percent to some $3.2 billion.

Investor attention will now focus on Europe's decision, expected in the first half of next year, whether to approve the drug for newly diagnosed patients.

"We feel increasingly confident in EU front line approval and since this concern has been the most significant overhang on the stock essentially all year, we think its full resolution - which will only come with EU front-line approval - should allow for shares to work into the $70 area," said Christopher Raymond, an analyst at Robert W. Baird, in a research note.

Some analysts are more cautious.

The EMA made clear that its positive opinion refers at this stage only to relapsed patients for whom the drug is already approved. Data has shown the drug's proven ability in this population to extend survival. So far, only one of three trials in newly diagnosed patients - a trial known as CALGB - has shown an overall survival benefit.

CALGB tested patients who had previously undergone a stem cell transplant. The two other trials, known as IFM and MM-015, tested patients who were not eligible for a transplant. These two trials have not so far shown an overall survival benefit, though they have shown the drug extends the length of time before the disease progresses.

Brian Abrahams, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said the EMA's insistence that its ruling only apply to relapsed patients "perhaps raises the question of whether the survival benefits observed in the CALGB study will be sufficient for label expansion."

It is important for Celgene to win a label expansion in Europe, where doctors, unlike those in the United States, are not allowed to prescribe medicines for patient populations for which they have not been approved. In the United States, many physicians already prescribe Revlimid to newly diagnosed patients on an "off-label" basis. Celgene expects to file for approval to market the drug for newly diagnosed patients in the United States early next year.

Greg Geissman, a spokesman for Celgene, said data from the IFM and MM-015 trials continue to mature and they could over time show a survival benefit.

Importantly, the EMA did not indicate that there is an association between the duration of Revlimid therapy and the risk of new cancers.

"This is potentially positive since it indicates that, if approved in newly diagnosed patients, the EMA is unlikely to place a duration cap on Revlimid use," said Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group, in a research note. (Reporting by Toni Clarke and Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich, Phil Berlowitz)