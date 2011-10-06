UPDATE 2-Celgene asked to specify Revlimid cancer risk

* Europeans ask Celgene to specify Revlimid SPM risk
* Say company must update previous press release
* Provides language to include in updated label
* Celgene shares drop 2 percent in early trading
(Updates with malignancy data details, updates shares)
By Toni Clarke
Oct 6 Celgene Corp (CELG.O) said on Thursday it
has been asked by European regulators to be more specific in
describing the risk of new cancers forming in patients taking
its blood cancer drug Revlimid.
European regulators recently completed a safety review of
Revlimid, which was initiated following concerns the drug might
increase the risk of new cancers, known as second primary
malignancies (SPMs).
On Sept. 23, Celgene issued a press release announcing the
completion of the review, in which the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) said the benefit-risk balance for Revlimid
remained positive within its approved patient population.
Revlimid, Celgene's most important growth driver, is
approved in the United States and Europe in combination with
dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma in patients who have
failed at least one prior therapy.
Celgene said in its September announcement that the
European analysis concluded that the "incidence rate of
invasive SPMs (hematological malignancies and solid tumors)
observed in the pivotal studies was low, and within the
expected background rate for this patient population."
Brian Gill, a spokesman for Celgene, said in an interview
that the EMA told the company it was being "too general" when
it used the phrase "low incidence" and that it wanted Celgene
to be more specific. It also provided detailed information
Celgene must include in its expanded product label.
In addition, because the European agency's press release
did not discuss a link between the duration of Revlimid use and
the development of SPMs, Celgene removed language from its
previous press release in which it said that there was no link
between duration and SPM risk.
Among the details Celgene must spell out are the number and
type of new malignancies seen in clinical trials.
In clinical trials of previously treated patients there
were 3.98 SPMs per 100 patient years in the Revlimid group
compared with 1.38 per 100 patient years in the control group.
In newly diagnosed patients there was a four-fold increase
in the incidence of SPMs -- 7 percent for the Revlimid group
versus 1.8 percent for the control group.
The new prescribing information will note that "the risk of
occurrence of SPM must be taken into account before initiating
treatment with Revlimid."
On completion of its review, the EMA's Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) indicated that while
the studies were carried out in patients for whom Revlimid is
not currently indicated -- namely, newly-diagnosed patients --
the CHMP was concerned that they could also be relevant for the
approved population.
The agency concluded that in the current approved
population the benefits of Revlimid, particularly improved
survival, continue to outweigh the risks.
Celgene's shares fell 2 percent to $62.77 in early trading
on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)