UPDATE 2-Celgene asked to specify Revlimid cancer risk

* Europeans ask Celgene to specify Revlimid SPM risk

* Say company must update previous press release

* Provides language to include in updated label

* Celgene shares drop 2 percent in early trading (Updates with malignancy data details, updates shares)

By Toni Clarke

Oct 6 Celgene Corp (CELG.O) said on Thursday it has been asked by European regulators to be more specific in describing the risk of new cancers forming in patients taking its blood cancer drug Revlimid.

European regulators recently completed a safety review of Revlimid, which was initiated following concerns the drug might increase the risk of new cancers, known as second primary malignancies (SPMs).

On Sept. 23, Celgene issued a press release announcing the completion of the review, in which the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefit-risk balance for Revlimid remained positive within its approved patient population.

Revlimid, Celgene's most important growth driver, is approved in the United States and Europe in combination with dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma in patients who have failed at least one prior therapy.

Celgene said in its September announcement that the European analysis concluded that the "incidence rate of invasive SPMs (hematological malignancies and solid tumors) observed in the pivotal studies was low, and within the expected background rate for this patient population."

Brian Gill, a spokesman for Celgene, said in an interview that the EMA told the company it was being "too general" when it used the phrase "low incidence" and that it wanted Celgene to be more specific. It also provided detailed information Celgene must include in its expanded product label.

In addition, because the European agency's press release did not discuss a link between the duration of Revlimid use and the development of SPMs, Celgene removed language from its previous press release in which it said that there was no link between duration and SPM risk.

Among the details Celgene must spell out are the number and type of new malignancies seen in clinical trials.

In clinical trials of previously treated patients there were 3.98 SPMs per 100 patient years in the Revlimid group compared with 1.38 per 100 patient years in the control group.

In newly diagnosed patients there was a four-fold increase in the incidence of SPMs -- 7 percent for the Revlimid group versus 1.8 percent for the control group.

The new prescribing information will note that "the risk of occurrence of SPM must be taken into account before initiating treatment with Revlimid."

On completion of its review, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) indicated that while the studies were carried out in patients for whom Revlimid is not currently indicated -- namely, newly-diagnosed patients -- the CHMP was concerned that they could also be relevant for the approved population.

The agency concluded that in the current approved population the benefits of Revlimid, particularly improved survival, continue to outweigh the risks.

Celgene's shares fell 2 percent to $62.77 in early trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)