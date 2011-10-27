UPDATE 3-Celgene 3rd-qtr profit rises; Revlimid disappoints

* Non-GAAP EPS $1.02 vs 95 cents Wall St view

* Revenue rises 37 pct to $1.25 bln vs $1.20 bln view

* Revlimid sales rise 28 pct to $820 mln

* Raises non-GAAP 2011 forecast to $3.78-$3.80/shr

* Shares fall 3 pct on Revlimid disappointment (Adds management comments, updates share price)

By Toni Clarke

Oct 27 Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) third-quarter earnings rose 33 percent and it raised its full-year forecast, but disappointment over sales of the company's multiple myeloma drug Revlimid sent the shares down 3 percent.

Sales of Revlimid rose 28 percent to $820 million as physicians increasingly use the drug earlier and for longer periods of time. But some investors had expected a figure as high as $830 million, according to Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group.

On a conference call with investors, Celgene's chief financial officer, Jacqualyn Fouse, said part of any perceived lightness in Revlimid sales was due to a change in buying patterns in the last few days of the quarter as distributors adjusted their balance sheets.

"We figure it impacted Revlimid sales by $10-$15 million dollars but since this is a $3.2 billion product we should put this in perspective," she said. "Underlying volume is very strong and it's not something we would be concerned about."

The company said Revlimid now holds 52 percent of the overall share of the United States multiple myeloma market.

Net income in the quarter rose to $373 million, or 81 cents a share, from $281.2 million, or 60 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.02 a share. Analysts had on average expected 95 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $1.25 billion, while analysts expected $1.20 billion.

Sales of Abraxane, the company's treatment for metastatic breast cancer, were $114 million, an increase of 20 percent from the second quarter of 2011.

The company acquired Abraxane with its purchase of Abraxis BioScience Inc., which closed in October last year.

Sales of Vidaza, the company's drug to treat a group of blood disorders known as myelodysplastic syndromes, rose 35 percent to $191 million. U.S. sales rose 10 percent to $73 million, while international sales rose 58 percent to $118 million, driven by launches in several markets including the United Kingdom and Japan.

Vidaza has lost market exclusivity in the United Sates. It retains exclusivity in Europe through the end of 2018 and in Japan until 2021.

"Overall, we thought the quarter was solid, especially for Vidaza and Abraxane," said Geoff Meacham, an analyst at J.P. Morgan in a research report.

Sales of Thalomid, the company's older drug for multiple myeloma, fell 12 percent to $83 million from the year-ago period.

Third-quarter results were helped slightly by a share buyback program. The company bought about 15.5 million shares during the third quarter for $885 million.

The company raised its forecast for the year. It expects earnings, excluding one-time items, of $3.78 to $3.80 a share, up from a previous forecast of $3.45 to $3.55 a share.

It expects full-year revenue of between $4.80 billion and $4.85 billion.

The company expects sales of Revlimid in 2011 to be between $3.2 billion and $3.25 billion.

Celgene's shares were down 3 percent at $64.47 in late morning trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)