UPDATE 1-Celgene's Revlimid fails to help prostate cancer

Nov 22 Celgene Corp (CELG.O) said on Tuesday it will stop a late-stage trial of Revlimid for prostate cancer after it was determined that it would not extend survival, eliminating a potential avenue of expanded use for its flagship drug.

The U.S. biotech company said an independent monitoring committee recommended that the pivotal Phase III Mainsail trial be halted after it determined that adding Revlimid to standard treatments would not significantly increase overall survival of patients with castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

"We have accepted this recommendation of the (monitoring committee) and following formal notification and review of the analysis, physicians and patients, internationally, will be officially advised of this action," Celgene said in a statement.

The study was testing Revlimid, known chemically as lenalidomide, in combination with the chemotherapy drug docetaxel and the steroid prednisone against those two drugs alone.

Revlimid is approved for the treatment of the blood cancer multiple myeloma and for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

The drug had sales of $820 million in the third quarter.

Independent safety monitoring committees are used to oversee blinded clinical trials in which researchers and patients are unaware of who is receiving study drugs or placebos. These committees can halt a trial if it determines that a drug is unsafe or not likely to work. It may also stop a trial if a drug is working so well that it would be unethical not to offer it to patients in the control group.

Celgene shares were flat in extended trading from their Nasdaq close at $61.69.