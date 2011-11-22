UPDATE 1-Celgene's Revlimid fails to help prostate cancer

* Monitoring committee finds no survival benefit
* Shares flat after initial fall
Nov 22 Celgene Corp (CELG.O) said on Tuesday
it will stop a late-stage trial of Revlimid for prostate cancer
after it was determined that it would not extend survival,
eliminating a potential avenue of expanded use for its flagship
drug.
The U.S. biotech company said an independent monitoring
committee recommended that the pivotal Phase III Mainsail trial
be halted after it determined that adding Revlimid to standard
treatments would not significantly increase overall survival of
patients with castrate-resistant prostate cancer.
"We have accepted this recommendation of the (monitoring
committee) and following formal notification and review of the
analysis, physicians and patients, internationally, will be
officially advised of this action," Celgene said in a
statement.
The study was testing Revlimid, known chemically as
lenalidomide, in combination with the chemotherapy drug
docetaxel and the steroid prednisone against those two drugs
alone.
Revlimid is approved for the treatment of the blood cancer
multiple myeloma and for anemia associated with myelodysplastic
syndromes.
The drug had sales of $820 million in the third quarter.
Independent safety monitoring committees are used to
oversee blinded clinical trials in which researchers and
patients are unaware of who is receiving study drugs or
placebos. These committees can halt a trial if it determines
that a drug is unsafe or not likely to work. It may also stop a
trial if a drug is working so well that it would be unethical
not to offer it to patients in the control group.
Celgene shares were flat in extended trading from their
Nasdaq close at $61.69.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Carol Bishopric)