UPDATE 1-Celgene shares jump ahead of EU drug safety review

* Shares up more than 7 pct

* Gains reflect optimism about Revlimid safety review

* Review results expected within a few days (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

BOSTON, Sept 20 Shares of Celgene Corp (CELG.O) jumped more than 7 percent to a 12-month high on Tuesday amid speculation that European regulators will conclude that the benefits of the company's cancer drug Revlimid outweigh its risks.

European regulators initiated a safety review, known as Article 20, after concerns arose that the drug might increase the risk of developing second primary malignancies.

An advisory panel to the European Commission is meeting this week and an Article 20 decision is expected, possibly early Friday.

Revlimid is Celgene's most important growth driver. It is approved in the United States and Europe, in combination with dexamethasone, to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have failed at least one previous therapy.

The company has also applied for approval in Europe to market the drug as a first-line treatment, and as a maintenance therapy. Celgene expects to apply for the same additional indications in the United States early next year.

"We expect favorable resolution of the Article 20 review near term, removing an overhang and perhaps signaling (European) receptivity toward front-line/maintenance label expansion early next year," Wells Fargo analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note.

Celgene shares were up 7.1 percent to $65.52 in afternoon Nasdaq trading. (Reporting by Toni Clarke, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)