Celgene says patent-fighting hedge fund manager wants to short its shares

NEW YORK, July 29 Celgene Corp, one of
the world's largest biotechnology companies, has accused U.S.
hedge fund manager Kyle Bass of attempting to profit from his
attempts to wipe out several major drug patents through his
Coalition for Affordable Drugs.
The company asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on
Tuesday to sanction Bass and others behind the group by throwing
out its challenges to Celgene's patents.
The industry is watching the sanctions attempt closely
because it could doom Bass' much-publicized effort to kill what
he calls undeserving patents and to lower drug prices.
Celgene said Bass' real motive was to make money
short-selling pharmaceutical shares that drop when a patent
review is filed.
Bass and his partners want "to line their own pockets at the
expense of public pharmaceutical companies and their
shareholders," Celgene said in legal papers.
Neither Bass nor a spokeswoman for his $2 billion
Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management was immediately available
for comment on Wednesday.
In February, Bass began to file reviews to eliminate drug
patents through a procedure called inter partes review. Since
then, the coalition has filed 16 of them, including five against
Celgene.
Drug companies are worried because the reviews, which began
in 2012 as part of the America Invents Act, are cancelling
patents at a high rate. They have lobbied Congress to prevent
hedge funds from launching reviews.
Bass has said big companies were improperly extending patent
protection in questionable ways, such as changing dosage or
packaging, to keep drug prices high.
But New Jersey-based Celgene said Bass was not trying to
help the public by lowering prices, citing media reports of his
short-selling strategy. It said his partner was Erich
Spangenberg, whom the company called a "patent troll" and had
already threatened to file reviews on Celgene's patents in 2014.
Bass' first review, on Feb. 10 against an Acorda
Therapeutics patent on the Ampyra multiple sclerosis
drug, led to a nearly 10 percent drop in the company's stock
price.
Celgene's patents cover methods to ensure that thalidomide
and related cancer drugs, which can cause severe birth defects,
are only given to approved patients who are not pregnant.
Bass' coalition asked the patent office to initiate a
review, saying the methods were obvious and did not merit legal
protection in the first place.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)