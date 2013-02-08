FDA approves Celgene drug for hard-to-treat multiple myeloma

Feb 8 U.S. regulators have approved a new drug
from Celgene Corp for patients with the multiple
myeloma who have failed multiple alternative therapies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it
approved the drug, Pomalyst, also known as pomalidomide, for the
most difficult-to-treat patients.
Celgene filed its application based on a mid-stage, or Phase
II, trial in which patients either took pomalidomide, plus a low
dose of the standard treatment dexamethasone, or pomalidomide
alone.
Of 191 patients evaluated, 34 percent of patients treated
with pomalidomide plus low-dose dexamethasone responded to the
drug, compared with 13 percent of patients treated with
pomalidomide alone. The analysis of whether patients in the
treatment group lived longer has not yet been completed.
Data from the trial, known as MM-002, showed that median
progression-free survival, or the length of time patients lived
before relapsing, was 4.7 months in the pomalidomide plus
low-dose dexamethasone arm, versus 2.7 months in the
pomalidomide alone arm.
The FDA will require the Pomalyst label to carry a "boxed
warning" alerting patients and healthcare professionals that the
drug should not be given to pregnant women because it can cause
life-threatening birth defects, and that it can cause blood
clots.
Pomalidomide is designed to work by enlisting the body's
immune system to attack cancer cells.
It comes from the same family as Celgene's existing drug
Revlimid but appears to help patients who have become resistant
to current therapies, including Revlimid and its predecessor
drug Thalomid.
Multiple myeloma is a cancer that starts in plasma cells in
bone marrow and ultimately disrupts the production of normal
blood cells. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be
about 22,300 new cases diagnosed in 2013 and 10,700 deaths.
A variety of new drugs have entered the market during the
last few years, often allowing patients to live years longer.
Last July, for example, the FDA approved Kyprolis, a drug made
by Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for patients with multiple
myeloma who had received at least two prior therapies.
In addition to MM-002, Celgene conducted a late-stage trial
known as MM-003 in Europe that tested pomalidomide plus a low
dose of dexamethasone versus a high dose of dexamethasone alone.
Results of that trial have been submitted to European regulators
and the company expects to hear whether the drug has been
approved there later this year. They were not included in the
package submitted for FDA approval.
Data from the European trial showed patients who had failed
an average of five previous therapies who took pomalidomide and
low-dose dexamethasone survived significantly longer than those
who took high-dose dexamethasone.
The median overall survival when the data was reported in
November had not yet been reached in the pomalidomide group,
while the median overall survival in the control arm was 34
weeks. The results show that no matter what occurs during the
remainder of the trial, the improvement in overall survival will
be highly statistically significant.
Geoff Meacham, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, has estimated
pomalidomide could generate sales of around $450 million by
2015. Celgene's chief executive has said he expects the drug to
ultimately generate sale of more than $1 billion.