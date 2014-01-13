版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 01:03 BJT

Celgene raises sales, EPS forecasts for 2015, 2017

Jan 13 Celgene Corp raised its sales and profit forecasts for 2015 and 2017 on Monday, saying its improved view was based on its current momentum.

It also issued a 2014 forecast that was slightly lower than current Wall Street estimates, and a long-term forecast for sales of its flagship cancer drug Revlimid - $7 billion by 2017 - that the company called relatively conservative.

For 2014, Celgene expects sales of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion and adjusted earnings, excluding one-time items, of $7 to $7.20 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for sales of $7.43 billion and earnings of $7.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐