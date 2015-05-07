EU patent office revokes Celgene Revlimid patent; appeal planned

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
May 7 Celgene Corp on Thursday said the European Patent Office revoked a key patent on the company's flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid, a move that could shave a year or two from the medicine's exclusivity in Europe.
The so-called polymorph patent in question would have kept cheaper versions of Revlimid off the European market until 2024.
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion