版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 23:54 BJT

EU patent office revokes Celgene Revlimid patent; appeal planned

May 7 Celgene Corp on Thursday said the European Patent Office revoked a key patent on the company's flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid, a move that could shave a year or two from the medicine's exclusivity in Europe.

The so-called polymorph patent in question would have kept cheaper versions of Revlimid off the European market until 2024.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Alden Bentley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐