EU patent office revokes Celgene Revlimid patent; appeal planned

May 7 Celgene Corp on Thursday said the European Patent Office revoked a key patent on the company's flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid, a move that could shave a year or two from the medicine's exclusivity in Europe.

The so-called polymorph patent in question would have kept cheaper versions of Revlimid off the European market until 2024.

