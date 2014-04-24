Celgene first quarter profit falls on higher costs

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Celgene Corp on Thursday reported lower first quarter profit on higher research and development costs and increased expenses for launching new medicines, although the company maintained its full year forecasts as sales also increased.
The U.S. biotechnology company posted a net profit of $280 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with a profit of $385 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Celgene had adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.65, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of Celgene's flagship multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid rose 14 percent to $1.14 billion for the quarter, which was about in line with Wall Street estimates.
The company said it has filed for U.S. and European approval to use the medicine as a first line treatment for multiple myeloma, a label expansion that is widely viewed as the next big sales catalyst for the drug.
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget