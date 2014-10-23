版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 19:46 BJT

Celgene 3rd quarter profit up 37 percent; edges above forecast

Oct 23 Celgene Corp on Thursday reported third quarter profit rose 37 percent on increased sales of its flagship multiple myeloma medicine Revlimid and strong demand for its other drugs, and the U.S. biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Celgene posted a net profit of $508 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with a profit of $372 million, or 43 cents per share on a stock split adjusted basis, a year ago.

Excluding one time items, Celgene earned 97 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 95 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company now expects 2014 earnings, excluding items, of $3.65 to $3.70 per share, up from its prior view of $3.60 to $3.65 per share. It said revenue for the full year is now expected to exceed its previous forecast of $7.6 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐