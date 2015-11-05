Celgene revenue rises on demand for cancer, psoriasis drugs

Nov 5 Drugmaker Celgene Corp posted an 18 percent jump in quarterly revenue as demand for its cancer and psoriasis drugs increased.

The company's revenue rose to $2.33 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.98 billion a year earlier.

Celgene posted a net loss of $34.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter compared with a net profit of $508.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)