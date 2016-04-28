UPDATE 1-Celgene revenue rises less than expected due to strong dollar

(Adds analysts estimates and forecast)

April 28 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported first-quarter revenue that fell just shy of analysts estimates due to the stronger dollar, sending the company's shares down 1.5 percent in premarket trading.

The company's revenue, which includes product sales and other revenue, rose about 21 percent to $2.51 billion in the three months ended March 31.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Celgene's flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid, rose 17 percent to $1.57 billion, accounting for about 58.5 percent of total product sales in the quarter.

Celgene's net income rose to $800.7 million, or 99 cents per share, from $718.9 million, or 86 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned $1.32 per share, beating analysts estimates of $1.27.

Celgene, which bought Receptos Inc last year to gain access to its inflammatory bowel disease drug, nudged up its 2016 net product sales forecast to $10.75-$11.00 billion from $10.50-$11.00 billion.

The company said it now expects to adjusted earnings of between $5.60 and $5.70 per share this year, up from its previous estimate of $5.50 to $5.70. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)