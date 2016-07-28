Celgene revenue rises on higher demand for flagship drug Revlimid

July 28 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by demand for its key multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

Revenue rose to $2.75 billion from $2.28 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company's net income rose to $598.2 million, or 75 cents per share, from $356.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)