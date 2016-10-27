版本:
Celgene quarterly revenue rises 28 percent as Revlimid shines

Oct 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 28 percent jump in quarterly revenue, fueled by higher demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The company said net income rose to $174 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $34.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily due to deal-related expenses.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company's revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.33 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

