BRIEF-Celgene raises long-term EPS, revenue forecast

Jan 13 Celgene Corp : * Sees 2015 EPS $9 to $9.50, up frm $8 to $9.00 * Sees 2015 revs $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion; up from $8 billion to $9 billion * Sees 2017 EPS of at least $15, revs $13 billion to $14 billion
