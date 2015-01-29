版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日

BRIEF-Celgene says year off to strong start

Jan 29 Celgene Corp : * Says early Q1 trends indicate strong start to year * Says plans to initiate 8 new phase i clinical programs in 2015 * Says received Revlimid reimbursement approval in Russia * Says anticipates Revlimid pricing approval in Mexico * Says growth drivers exist to meet or exceed 2015 and longer term forecasts
