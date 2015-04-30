Celgene sales highlight Revlimid dependence ahead of patent ruling

| April 30
April 30 Celgene Corp's dependence on
its big-selling multiple myeloma drug Revlimid raised investor
concerns on Thursday as sales of its other medicines fell short
of expectations.
Celgene shares fell 5 percent after the company reported
quarterly results in which Revlimid shored up
profits. Industry analysts see room for Revlimid
to grow much further, with some estimating the drug will nearly
double annual sales in coming years.
But investors may be hesitating as Celgene faces a legal
challenge that could cut its exclusive sales rights in Europe by
a year or two. The European Patent Office hearing on a Revlimid
patent that runs through 2024 is set for May 7.
"Nobody seems to want to buy the stock in front of May 7,"
said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee. "Once we get past
that, I think the stock rebounds."
Revlimid sales of $1.34 billion in the first quarter were in
line with expectations and especially strong in the United
States. Sales of the cancer drug Abraxane, and newer medicines
Pomalyst for multiple myeloma and Otezla for psoriatic arthritis
and psoriasis all fell short of forecasts. Inventory stocking,
higher co-pays and demands by payers for larger Otezla rebates
contributed to first quarter weakness, analysts said.
The New Jersey-based company said it now sees 2015 Revlimid
sales at or above $5.7 billion, the high end of its prior
forecast range. The drug accounts for about 60 percent of
Celgene revenue.
Patients are using the treatment longer to keep their cancer
at bay, the company said. In addition, U.S. and European
regulators recently expanded approvals to allow its use in newly
diagnosed multiple myeloma patients, which will drive growth.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mara Goldstein forecast Revlimid
sales reaching $10 billion by 2020 if its duration of use and
geographic expansion continues to grow, along with approvals or
new uses.
"It's a high class problem to have," she said of the
company's dependence on Revlimid. She predicts Revlimid will
decline as a percentage of profit "not because it's declining,
but because other products are growing. That's a very positive
dynamic."
Celgene said it anticipates "significant market share gains
over coming months and years" with reimbursements for newly
diagnosed patients in Europe, and with an expected approval in
Japan for such patients around the end of the year. The company
is also conducting five late-stage trials of Revlimid in a
variety of lymphomas.
"It's always less risky to expand the opportunities for an
existing drug than to invest in advancing a new drug,"
Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said. "They happen to have a
great drug that still has a lot of runway in front of it."
Investors still have high hopes for future blockbuster sales
of Celgene's experimental drug for Crohn's disease. The company
is also collaborating with AstraZeneca to test Abraxane
and other Celgene products in combination with experimental
Astra drugs that spur the immune system to fight cancer.
Such partnerships "suggest there's going to be a huge range
of revenue opportunities for them five to 10 years from now,"
Porges said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Chris Reese)