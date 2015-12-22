UPDATE 1-Celgene settles U.S. patent litigation for top seller Revlimid

(Adds detail, shares, analyst comment)
Dec 22 Celgene Corp said it would allow
for the sale of a generic version of its flagship multiple
myeloma drug, Revlimid, in the United States over a year before
patents covering the drug expire.
The company said it would provide India-based Natco Pharma
Ltd and its U.S. partner, Arrow International Limited,
a unit of Allergan Plc, the license to Celgene's
patents required to manufacture and market an unlimited quantity
of generic Revlimid beginning Jan. 31, 2026 as part of a patent
litigation settlement.
Patents covering Revlimid in the United States expire in
April 2027.
Natco will also receive a "volume-limited" license to sell
in the United States commencing in March 2022, Celgene said.
"Though this represents a compromise, overall we view the
settlement as a positive, removing a major overhang on shares
and enabling a clearer road toward lower-risk long-term growth,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
Revlimid is a big seller for the biotechnology company and
accounted for about 63 percent of the $2.3 billion in total
sales earned in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Summit, New Jersey based Celgene's stock rose about 9
percent to $121 in extended trade.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Dan Grebler)