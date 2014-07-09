Celgene spondylitis drug misses main goal in late-stage study

July 9 Celgene Corp said its experimental drug for the treatment of a type of arthritis that affects the spine failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares down 3 percent premarket.

Patients suffering from ankylosing spondylitis who were treated with the drug, Otezla, failed to show statistically significant response compared to those on a placebo, the company said.

However, an independent data monitoring committee recommended that the study should continue unchanged. (Reporting By Penumudi Amrutha; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)