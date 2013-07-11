版本:
Celgene's Revlimid improves survival in blood cancer patients

July 11 Celgene Corp said a late-stage trial of its cancer drug Revlimid met the main goal of improving survival in blood cancer patients.

The drug was tested in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, and showed a statistically significant improvement in survival, without the cancer worsening.
