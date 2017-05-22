UPDATE 1-Celgene's multiple sclerosis drug succeeds in late-stage trial

(Adds details, analyst comments, shares)
May 22 Celgene Corp said its oral drug
to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis met the main goal in a
second late-stage study, bringing the U.S. biotech a step closer
to launching a potential blockbuster.
The drug, ozanimod, reduced annualized relapse rate in
patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, compared to Biogen
Inc's Avonex, the company said on Monday.
However, Celgene said ozanimod was not statistically
significant to Avonex in disability progression.
Celgene's shares were marginally down in premarket trading.
Investors were focusing on whether the drug would show
disability benefit over Avonex, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat
wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
Ozanimod came Celgene's way following its $7.2 billion
acquisition of Receptos Inc in 2015.
Celgene said on Monday it expected to file for U.S.
marketing application by the end of this year.
The company said in February that another late-stage study
testing ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis had succeeded.
William Blair analyst John Sonnier had then estimated that
the global commercial opportunity for relapsed multiple
sclerosis could be over $25 billion by 2020.
The U.S. biotechnology company is also testing Ozanimod in
ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, which Sonnier had
projected to be a $15 billion market worldwide in 2020.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)