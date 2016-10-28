Brazil sets Nov. 30 as date for sale of power distributor Celg-D

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Oct 28 The Brazilian government has set Nov. 30 as the date for the auction to sell state-controlled Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA, the state-controlled bank in charge of the process said on Friday.
According to state development bank BNDES, which is overseeing the process, potential bidders must present the necessary requirements by Nov. 25. Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Aug. 16 that some of the companies that had shown preliminary interest in the company known as Celg-D failed to deliver the financial guarantees needed to participate in the auction.
The sale, which was scheduled for Friday, was expected to raise at least 2.8 billion reais ($881 million).
($1 = 3.1779 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa de Paula; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.