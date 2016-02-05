AES, CPFL among interested in buying Brazil's Celg, source says

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
SAO PAULO Feb 5 U.S. power utility AES Corp as well as Brazilian rivals CPFL Energia SA and Equatorial Energia SA are among interested parties that have shown preliminary interest in buying state-controlled power distributor Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA, a source briefed on the plan said.
Other companies that have requested access to documents for the sale process of Celg, as the company is known, include Energisa SA and Neoenergia SA, said the source, who requested anonymity since the process remains private.
The plan comes as state-controlled Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, is considering selling stakes in several distribution companies to focus on power generation and transmission. The move underscores President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to streamline the size of state companies, whose rapid growth of recent years have put public finances under pressure. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.