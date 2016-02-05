AES, CPFL among interested in buying Brazil's Celg, source says

SAO PAULO Feb 5 U.S. power utility AES Corp as well as Brazilian rivals CPFL Energia SA and Equatorial Energia SA are among interested parties that have shown preliminary interest in buying state-controlled power distributor Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA, a source briefed on the plan said.

Other companies that have requested access to documents for the sale process of Celg, as the company is known, include Energisa SA and Neoenergia SA, said the source, who requested anonymity since the process remains private.

The plan comes as state-controlled Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, is considering selling stakes in several distribution companies to focus on power generation and transmission. The move underscores President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to streamline the size of state companies, whose rapid growth of recent years have put public finances under pressure. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)