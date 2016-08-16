Brazil to cut minimum price to speed up Celg-D sale -sources

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 16 The Brazilian government is likely to reduce the minimum price for state-controlled distribution power firm Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA to around a minimum 2 billion reais ($629 million) to attract bidders after the sale was suspended earlier on Tuesday, according to two lawmakers familiar with the matter.
The previous minimum price was set at 2.8 billion reais. According to the two lower house lawmakers, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the move should entice interested parties to present firm bids for Celg-D when the sale is resumed next month.
($1 = 3.1806 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.