版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:16 BJT

Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, the firm said on Wednesday.

Cell C is South Africa's third largest mobile network provider.

($1 = 13.0700 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐