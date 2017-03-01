Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, the firm said on Wednesday.
Cell C is South Africa's third largest mobile network provider.
($1 = 13.0700 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom)
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"