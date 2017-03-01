UPDATE 1-Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
The deal is part of Cell C's efforts to pay down debts which have previously forced South Africa's third-largest mobile network provider into a distressed restructuring with bondholders involving maturity extensions.
Net1, a payment solutions company with extensive operations in emerging markets, is part of a group of companies led by Blue Label Telecoms working to slash Cell C's debt load to at least 6 billion rand from around 20 billion rand.
Blue Label Telecoms, an airtime distributor, said last year it would pay 5.5 billion rand for a 45 percent holding in Cell C, a company founded in 2001 by Saudi Arabia's Oger Telecom and former director Zwelakhe Mankazana.
Cell C will also sell shares to staff, senior management and existing shareholders: Oger Telecom and CellSaf as part the cash injection.
Net1 also said it would buy a 49.6 percent stake in DNI-4PL Contracts, a distributer of Cell C's mobile user starter packs and prepaid airtime. It has an option to buy a controlling stake in the company.
($1 = 13.0700 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business