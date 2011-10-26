UPDATE 2-Cellcom CEO Shapira to be replaced by Sztern

* Shapira to step down on Dec. 31 after six years as CEO

* Netvision CEO Nir Sztern to replace him

* Shares down 2.3 percent in Tel Aviv (Adds analysts' comments, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Oct 26 Cellcom Israel Chief Executive Amos Shapira handed in his resignation effective Dec. 31 after six years at the helm of Israel's largest mobile phone operator, which is facing increased competition and pricing wars.

The board of Cellcom, which is controlled by holding company IDB Holding , nominated Nir Sztern as the company's CEO, effective Jan. 1, the company said on Wednesday.

Sztern, born in 1971, has served since 2010 as CEO of internet service provider Netvision, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Cellcom on Aug. 31. From 2008 to 2010 he served as deputy CEO of Pelephone, Israel's third-largest mobile phone operator and a subsidiary of Bezeq Israel Telecom , the country's largest telecoms group.

"We believe that investors will view Shapira's resignation negatively, as Shapira is viewed as one of the most capable managers in the sector," Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Gussow said.

Particularly troubling is the timing of the resignation, which comes just as Cellcom faces new competition, he said.

"The sector is already experiencing significant pricing erosion from a price war that began earlier this year between the established mobile players," Gussow said.

Cellcom's shares were down 2.3 percent to 78.21 shekels in early afternoon trade, compared with a flat broader Tel Aviv market.

Competition in the mobile phone market, which is dominated by Cellcom, Partner Communications and Pelephone, is set to intensify. In a bid to lower prices, the Communications Ministry issued licences for two more mobile operators as well as several mobile virtual network operators, which will use the infrastructure of existing operators.

Cellcom posted a 25 percent drop in second-quarter profit in August and said it expected regulatory changes and increased competition to continue to weigh on its performance.

Cellcom and rivals were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep reduction in fees mobile phone operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination of exit fines for customers.

Cellcom's acquisition of sister company Netvision, also part of the IDB group, was the latest in the consolidation of Israel's telecoms sector as operators seek to transform themselves into more comprehensive companies. Netvision also provides domestic and international calling services. {ID:nLDE75F0KB]

"Six years ago, when IDB acquired the controlling stake in the company, it was Mr. Shapira's spirit which turned around the company's position in the market and today it is the leading company in all parameters," IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner said in a statement.

Shapira, who had been CEO of flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines between 2002 and 2005, also led Cellcom to an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, in which the company raised $400 million in 2007.

Ori Licht, head of research at IBI Investment House, said Shapira's resignation was an "earthquake" for the company, noting he led Cellcom to impressive achievements and better results than its competitors.

Licht said Sztern was well regarded and has been in the communications market for many years but will still need to prove himself at Cellcom.

The website of financial newspaper Globes cited sources close to Shapira as saying he told them he was leaving for personal reasons and that "after six years on the job, every organisation needs a change," and said increased competition was not the reason for his resignation.

($1 = 3.65 shekels) (Editing by Steven Scheer, Erica Billingham and Jane Merriman)