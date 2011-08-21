Cellcom Israel sells 1.132 bln shekels of bonds

BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
JERUSALEM Aug 21 Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Sunday it raised 1.132 billion shekels ($315 million) from the sale of two series of bonds.
Cellcom said in a statement it had received offers of about 2 billion shekels for the bonds.
Proceeds from the offer will go towards financing its merger with Netvision , a provider of Internet and local and long distance calling services, and other general corporate purposes. ($1 = 3.59 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc