公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 21日 星期日

Cellcom Israel sells 1.132 bln shekels of bonds

JERUSALEM Aug 21 Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Sunday it raised 1.132 billion shekels ($315 million) from the sale of two series of bonds.

Cellcom said in a statement it had received offers of about 2 billion shekels for the bonds.

Proceeds from the offer will go towards financing its merger with Netvision , a provider of Internet and local and long distance calling services, and other general corporate purposes. ($1 = 3.59 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

