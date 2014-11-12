Israel's Cellcom lifts profit despite revenue fall

* Q3 net profit 106 mln shekels, 74 mln excluding one-off gain

* Quarterly revenue down 6.7 pct to 1.14 bln shekels

TEL AVIV Nov 12 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, doubled third-quarter net profit in spite of falling revenue, it said on Wednesday, citing cost-cutting measures and lower financing and cell tower expenses.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom said it subscriber base fell by 19,000 in the third quarter to 3.01 million.

Third-quarter profit at rival Pelephone fell by 28.6 percent year on year, according to results from parent Bezeq Israel Telecom this week.

Cellcom's third-quarter net profit rose to 106 million shekels ($27.9 million) from 52 million a year earlier. Excluding the one-off reduction to a provision for cell-site rent expenses, net profit was 74 million shekels, against a forecast of 76.5 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue dropped 6.7 percent to 1.14 billion shekels, compared with the poll's 1.13 billion shekel forecast.

Chief Financial Officer Shlomi Fruhling said the price erosion in the communications market is expected to continue in the coming quarters.

"In the third quarter there was a substantial decrease in revenue from hosting operators on the company's communications networks, which are expected to gradually increase in the coming quarters," he said.

"On the other hand, an increase in equipment sales and a decrease in operating expenses, resulting from the efficiency measures, somewhat mitigated these effects."

The company's offer in the frequencies tender for a fourth-generation (4G) network was submitted this month and Chief Executive Nir Sztern said the company is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of internet television services.

The board decided not to distribute a dividend for a fourth quarter running. (1 US dollar = 3.8052 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Goodman)