Israel's Cellcom launches triple play as mobile competition bites

JERUSALEM May 13 Israeli mobile phone operator
Cellcom will offer a package of television, home phone
and internet services as it seeks new revenue streams in the
face of a fiercely competitive mobile phone market.
Cellcom Chairman Ami Erel said that cellular companies have
been forced to develop growth strategies in other markets to
counter squeezed profitability in mobile, where the Israeli
government has created a wholesale market to lower prices.
The new wholesale market, in which Bezeq Israel Telecom
is forced to lease its infrastructure to competitors,
will be fully opened to internet and landline phone services on
May 17.
Cellcom's pre-emptive response was to launch its TV service
in December at 99 shekels ($25.70) a month for an unlimited
video-on-demand (VOD) package of TV shows, movies and children's
programming and it said on Wednesday that it will expand its
offering to include landline phone and high-speed home internet
for 149-169 shekels a month.
"This is a significant move with the possibility of real
growth from the entry of our triple play, which has huge
potential in a market dominated by the HOT/Bezeq duopoly," Erel
said.
The company's foray into TV provided the sector's first real
competition in 15 years, offering an alternative to cable
operator HOT and Bezeq-owned satellite company YES, which charge
250 shekels a month or more for their TV
packages.
Cellcom's TV service has so far signed up nearly 30,000
subscribers, the company said.
Families that take up its new three-service package would be
able to save 3,500 shekels a year, the company said, based on
current prices for telecoms and TV services that average a
combined 439 shekels a month.
($1 = 3.8515 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)