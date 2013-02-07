UPDATE 1-Israel's Cellcom warns of further weakness

JERUSALEM Feb 7 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, warned of further revenue and
profit erosion in the fourth quarter as the company suffers from
increased competition and sinking prices.
Cellcom said on Thursday it expects to post
quarterly revenue of 1.37-1.39 billion shekels ($371-$377
million), down from 1.45 billion shekels in the third quarter of
2012.
It also forecast net profit of 100-115 million shekels in
the fourth quarter, compared with 124 million shekels the prior
quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation is projected at 360-375 million shekels for the
three-month period.
Israel's mobile phone industry was turned upside down in
2012 with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war -
with unlimited calling plans for around $25 a month - leading to
many customers switching companies.
"The expected results reflect the previously
reported trends, including the heightened competition and
material price erosion, as well as the company's efficiency
measures," Cellcom said.
"These trends are expected to further adversely affect the
company's results of operations in the first quarter of 2013
compared to the fourth quarter of 2012."
It added it would continue to implement efficiency
measures in an effort to mitigate such effects.
Cellcom's final quarterly and 2012 results will be published
in early March.