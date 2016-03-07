Celldex discontinues late-stage study of brain cancer vaccine

March 7 Celldex Therapeutics Inc said
it would discontinue a late-stage study of its brain cancer
vaccine after an independent interim analysis suggested the
therapy might not show a statistically significant difference in
survival rates compared with chemotherapy.
The company's shares plummeted about 60 percent to $3.28 in
premarket trading on Monday.
The vaccine, Rintega, is designed to target a specific
genetic mutation seen in about 30 percent of glioblastoma
multiforme (GBM) tumors.
After a preplanned interim analysis, the independent data
safety and monitoring board estimated that overall survival of
patients with newly-diagnosed GBM who were given Rintega was at
a par with those in the control group.
Based on the board's recommendation, Celldex is abandoning
the study, it said, adding that it did not expect to incur
substantial additional costs related to Rintega.
