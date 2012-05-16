版本:
TABLE-Samsung becomes top cellphone maker in Q1

HELSINKI, May 16 Samsung Electronics 
became the world's largest cellphone maker in the first quarter,
overtaking Nokia which had held the spot since 1998.
 	
    The following data was announced by research firm Gartner.	
    Units are in thousands of phones sold to consumers.	
 Company            1Q12  1Q12 Market         1Q11  1Q11 Market
                   Units    Share (%)        Units    Share (%)
 Samsung        86,567.6         20.7     68,782.0         16.1
 Nokia          83,162.5         19.8    107,556.1         25.1
 Apple          33,120.5          7.9     16,883.2          3.9
 ZTE            17,439.3          4.2     10,788.7          2.5
 LG             14,720.4          3.5     23,997.2          5.6
 Huawei         10,796.1          2.6      7,002.9          1.6
 RIM             9,939.3          2.4     13,004.0          3.0
 Motorola        8,368.2          2.0      8,789.7          2.1
 Sony            7,898.4          1.9      7,919.4          1.9
 HTC             7,703.4          1.8      9,313.5          2.2
 Others        139,392.6         33.3    153,809.0         35.9
 Total         419,108.3        100.0    427,845.7        100.0

