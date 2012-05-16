TABLE-Samsung becomes top cellphone maker in Q1

HELSINKI, May 16 Samsung Electronics became the world's largest cellphone maker in the first quarter, overtaking Nokia which had held the spot since 1998. The following data was announced by research firm Gartner. Units are in thousands of phones sold to consumers. Company 1Q12 1Q12 Market 1Q11 1Q11 Market Units Share (%) Units Share (%) Samsung 86,567.6 20.7 68,782.0 16.1 Nokia 83,162.5 19.8 107,556.1 25.1 Apple 33,120.5 7.9 16,883.2 3.9 ZTE 17,439.3 4.2 10,788.7 2.5 LG 14,720.4 3.5 23,997.2 5.6 Huawei 10,796.1 2.6 7,002.9 1.6 RIM 9,939.3 2.4 13,004.0 3.0 Motorola 8,368.2 2.0 8,789.7 2.1 Sony 7,898.4 1.9 7,919.4 1.9 HTC 7,703.4 1.8 9,313.5 2.2 Others 139,392.6 33.3 153,809.0 35.9 Total 419,108.3 100.0 427,845.7 100.0