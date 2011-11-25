Apple ahead in mobile loyalty -research firm

* 84 pct of iPhone users to stick to brand
* 60 pct of Android users to stick to Android
* 48 pct of Blackberry users to stay with brand
Nov 24 Apple (AAPL.O) is well ahead of rivals
in building brand loyalty among its users in a mobile market
where the key brands are rushing to build as large a foothold
as possible, a study by research firm GfK showed.
Some 84 percent of iPhone users said they would pick iPhone
also when they replace their cellphone, while 60 percent of
consumers who use smartphones running Google's Android (GOOG.O)
said they would stick with phones using the same software.
Only 48 percent of people using Research In Motion's
RIM.TO cellphones said they would stay loyal to their
Blackberrys, the study showed.
Smartphone sales have been surging since Apple introduced
its first iPhone in 2007 and even though the growth has slowed
the sales still rose 49 percent last quarter from a year ago,
according to research firm IDC.
Ryan Garner, analyst at GfK, said the ongoing rush to build
market position was crucial for the future success of the
brands as on average 63 percent of consumers are sticking to
the type of phone they have -- lowering the chance for fast
changes in the market place.
Garner said fast growth of Android and launch of new
Microsoft (MSFT.O) Windows, which will be similar for PCs,
tablets and smartphones, mean there are still opportunities for
others.
"Apple is clearly ahead of the game, but developments next
year will challenge that," Garner said.
More than 70 percent of consumers said they would stick
with their phones due to their seamless integration of features
and access to content.
"The scope for brands to lure customers from rivals has
diminished and the richest rewards will go to those providers
that can create the most harmonious user experience and develop
this brand loyalty," GfK said.
The research firm interviewed around 4,500 people in
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, the
United States and Japan.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki, editing by Bernard Orr)