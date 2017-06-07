Celltrion Healthcare to raise over $713 mln in IPO in July

SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare
Co Ltd, the marketing affiliate of Celltrion Inc, on
Wednesday said it plans to raise at least 799.6 billion won
($712.74 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) planned
next month.
Celltrion Healthcare, which exclusively markets, sells and
distributes Celltrion's biosimilar drugs - copies of biotech
drugs - plans to sell 24,604,000 new shares at an indicative
price range of 32,500 won to 41,000 won per share, the company
said in a filing to the Korean exchange.
A company official said the listing may help build direct
sales networks overseas and diversify its product portfolio
beyond Celltrion products.
He said the company, in which Celltrion Inc's founder Seo
Jung-jin owns a 44.12 percent stake, aims to list its new shares
on the junior KOSDAQ market by end-July, after setting its IPO
price around July 17.
UBS and Mirae Asset Daewoo act as
advisors for the listing.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)