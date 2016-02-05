FDA reviewers support Celltrion's biosimilar Remicade

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members on Friday said clinical data from Celltrion Inc's biosimilar form of blockbuster arthritis drug Remicade indicated it is "highly similar" to the branded product in terms of safety, purity and potency.
FDA scientists released their supportive findings ahead of a scheduled meeting on Tuesday of an independent medical advisory panel to the agency, which will weigh whether to recommend approval of the biosimilar, called Remsima, to treat rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions such as Crohn's disease.
South Korea's Celltrion and partner Pfizer Inc want to sell Remsima in the United States as a cut-price copy of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co's branded Remicade, or infliximab, which had global 2014 sales of almost $10 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.