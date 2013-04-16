UPDATE 1-S.Korea biotech firm Celltrion says to look for buyer

* Celltrion founder to seek multinational to buy his
SEOUL, April 16 The president of South Korea's
Celltrion Inc said he will seek a buyer among
multinational drug makers for his controlling interest in the
biotechnology company, aiming to bolster its global prospects.
The announcement, which sent Celltrion's shares up nearly 12
percent at one point, bolstered confidence that the company
would soon get European Union approval for its key drug Remsima,
a generic version of Merck & Co's arthritis drug
Remicade.
Celltrion President Seo Jung-jin said on Tuesday that he
would sell his stakes in the holding vehicle for the
biotechnology company he founded in 2002 and its affiliates.
"The brand recognition, sales network and capital of a
multinational pharmaceutical company will help (Celltrion's)
quest for global markets," he told a news conference.
Seo said the sale would take place after Remsima is approved
for sale in the European Union, which he expects in May or June.
The company has not yet started talks with a potential
buyer, although it received expressions of interest in the past,
he added.
"The shares are rallying as investors now know that the
company sees EU approval for its drug as a matter of time," said
Kim Hye-rim, a sector analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"However, whether or not the sale is a good thing overall
remains to be seen, as we need more information about the
conditions of the sale, and the buyer."
Celltrion is the biggest and most profitable firm in the
country's second-tier KOSDAQ share market, with a market
capitalisation of $4.2 billion.
The company has attracted interest from several big-name
investors, receiving funding from Singapore's Temasek Holdings
Pvt, JPMorgan Chase & Co's One Equity Partners
and Japan's Orix Corp.
Other drugs in its pipeline include generics of Roche
Holding AG's cancer drugs Rituxian and Herceptin.
In mid-afternoon trade, Celltrion's shares were up 5.4
percent at 49,900 won, after rising to a nearly two-week high of
53,000 won.
(Reporting by Somang Yang and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)