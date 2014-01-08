版本:
2014年 1月 8日 星期三 09:37 BJT

S.Korea's Celltrion shares jump on reports of bid interests from Roche, Teva

SEOUL Jan 8 Celltrion Inc shares jumped by 9.7 percent on Wednesday after South Korean media such as online news outlet Edaily reported that Roche Holding AG , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and AstraZeneca Plc were among parties in talks to acquire the biotech firm.

Celltrion, the biggest firm in the country's second-tier KOSDAQ share market, said last week that its largest shareholder is in talks with interested parties to sell a controlling stake in the company.

A Celltrion spokesman declined to comment.
