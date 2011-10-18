FEATURE-Turning wood into oil, in two simple steps

* Method turns wood cellulose into usable oil
* Can be refined into gasoline, jet fuel, diesel
* As with other biomass processes, cost is a hurdle
By Ernest Scheyder
ORONO, Maine, Oct 18 Efficiency and simplicity
have long eluded renewable-fuel researchers, but a Maine
scientist has developed a two-step process he says can make oil
from the cellulose in wood fiber.
This process, far less complex than competing methods,
creates an oil that can be refined into gasoline, jet fuel or
diesel and removes nearly all oxygen -- the enemy of fuel
efficiency.
"It's unique and it's simple," said Clay Wheeler, the
University of Maine chemical engineering professor who
discovered the process last year with two undergraduates. "This
is important because the more complex the technology, the more
expensive it's going to be."
In heavily wooded Maine, logging produces a lot of scrap
tree stumps, tops and branches that are unusable for making
lumber or paper.
While additional research is needed, if Wheeler's process
is ultimately able to be commercially developed, it could help
forest-rich states generate their own fuel from that scrap.
For a video on the process, click on:
link.reuters.com/vak54s
In the first step of Wheeler's process, wood is bathed in
sulfuric acid, isolating the sugars in cellulose and producing
an energy-intense organic acid mixture.
That mixture is then heated with calcium hydroxide in a
reactor to 450 degrees Celsius (840 Fahrenheit), a step that
removes oxygen.
What drips out is a hydrocarbon liquid that chemically
mimics crude oil.
For every ton of cellulose processed, Wheeler is able to
make about 1.25 barrels of oil equivalent, a unit of energy
comparable to the amount of energy produced by burning one
barrel of crude oil.
The acids and calcium hydroxide are recycled at the end of
the process, cutting costs, he said.
The most expensive part is the wood itself, Wheeler said.
At current wood biomass prices, he acknowledged his process is
not economically competitive with traditional crude oil
refining.
"But we anticipate that the value of the fuel will continue
to increase as petroleum becomes more scarce," he said.
The economic viability of the project is a source of
concern, said Andrew Soare, an analyst who tracks alternative
fuel technologies at Lux Research, a technology advisory firm.
"Further understanding of costs is key to this reaction,"
Soare said. "I think this process certainly does have a chance
to go somewhere."
Paul Bryan, program manager at the U.S. Department of
Energy's Biomass Program, said a project's economics are a key
factor for any future funding support.
"If the outputs are a lot more valuable than the inputs,
that's the first step to success," he said.
The journal Green Chemistry plans to publish a study later
this year on Wheeler's process, which does not use catalysts or
bacteria as most other alternative fuel methods do.
Wheeler is now studying just what makes his process tick.
He accidentally stumbled upon it 11 months ago while trying
different reactions with biomass and acids.
He does not know exactly what happens inside the reactor
during the second phase, when the oil is actually produced, but
he knows what he can make with it.
During a recent tour of his Maine laboratory, Wheeler
refined his fuel into gasoline that can be used in existing
engines.
"We've had independent laboratories test this, and without
any upgrading, it was 82-octane gasoline," Wheeler said.
That is a lower octane rating than you find at gas stations
-- most are at least 87 -- but traditional crude oil refining
uses several steps to reach that mark.
"We think we can get there," Wheeler said of the higher
octane rating.
NEW INNOVATIONS AND PRODUCTS
Even though the United States has 10 percent of the world's
forest land, its pulp and paper industry has slowly declined in
the past 50 years due to shrinking paper demand.
In August, paper shipments fell 6.4 percent from the same
month last year and box production slipped 2.7 percent,
according to the American Forest and Paper Association.
Wheeler's process could entice the paper industry to take a
second look at Maine, Oregon and other timber-rich states.
"This is the kind of stuff you could do in a pulp and paper
mill," Wheeler said. "Paper plants are already used to high
temperatures."
University of Maine officials are hoping Wheeler's process
creates jobs in a state with a 7.6 percent unemployment rate.
"These mills are the heart of communities in Maine and they
need new innovations and products," said Renee Kelly, director
of economic development initiatives at the university. "Pulp
and paper are very cyclical, commodity businesses."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and David Fazekas; editing by
Andre Grenon)