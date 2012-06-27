Brazil's Equatorial bids for troubled rival Celpa

SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazilian electricity utility
Equatorial Energia placed a formal bid for control of
debt-laden power distributor Celpa, according to a securities
filing on Wednesday.
Under terms of the proposal, Equatorial has exclusive rights
to negotiate a deal with Celpa's majority shareholder, Grupo
Rede Energia, the filing said. Celpa, which serves
the northern state of Pará, filed for bankruptcy protection in
February, citing a deterioration in its finances.
Reuters reported last month that Equatorial was gauging a
bid for Celpa, citing sources familiar with the situation.